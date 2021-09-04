Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man rescues baby squirrel in Delhi, nurses it back to health. Watch
trending

Man rescues baby squirrel in Delhi, nurses it back to health. Watch

The video ends with a surprising twist.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Man feeling a baby squirrel using a dropper.(Jukin Media)

The videos that showcase rescues of animals often leave people with a happy feeling. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it shows a man in Delhi nursing a baby squirrel after rescuing it . Chances are, the video will leave you smiling. It may make you want to applaud the man too.

Turn out, the man discovered the baby squirrel lying on the ground. He then decided to take care of the little one and nursed it back to health. The video captures him doing just that. The clip shows the man gently feeling milk to the baby squirrel using a dropper. However, that is not all that the video shows. Towards the end of the clip, there is a surprise too. The mama squirrel soon comes back to take back her baby. She thoroughly examines the little one before carrying it away.

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rescue video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NASA‘s post on 'magnetic force to be reckoned with’ intrigues people. Watch

Little puppy plays with butterflies in this adorable viral video

Woman meets new puppy for the first time, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Video introduces members of a family in a sweet way. Clip will leave you smiling
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP