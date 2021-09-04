Man rescues baby squirrel in Delhi, nurses it back to health. Watch

The videos that showcase rescues of animals often leave people with a happy feeling. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it shows a man in Delhi nursing a baby squirrel after rescuing it . Chances are, the video will leave you smiling. It may make you want to applaud the man too.

Turn out, the man discovered the baby squirrel lying on the ground. He then decided to take care of the little one and nursed it back to health. The video captures him doing just that. The clip shows the man gently feeling milk to the baby squirrel using a dropper. However, that is not all that the video shows. Towards the end of the clip, there is a surprise too. The mama squirrel soon comes back to take back her baby. She thoroughly examines the little one before carrying it away.

What are your thoughts on the video?

