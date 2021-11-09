Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man saves stray puppy from drowning in canal, reunites it with mom. Watch
In the video, a little puppy is seen drowning in a canal. Its mom is crying out for help but a man carefully climbs down into the canal and saves the drowning puppy.
This man gets into a canal to save a drowning stray puppy. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 03:12 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that often leave people feeling happy. The rescue videos certainly fall in that category. Especially the clips that show Good Samaritans helping animals in distress. Those are the videos that are extremely satisfying to watch. 

Case in point, this video that shows a man saving a stray dog from drowning in a canal and reuniting it with its mom.

In the video, a little puppy is seen drowning in a canal. The animal is unable to get out because of the depth of the water. The clip also shows the stray puppy’s mom looking at her puppy and crying out for help. And it comes when a man carefully climbs down into the canal in order to save the drowning puppy.

As the video progresses, the man reaches the puppy and gently holds it, as if to reassure the little animal. After rescuing it, the man climbs up a bit - to reunite the puppy with its mom.

Watch the heartwarming video right here:

What do you think of the wonderful video?

