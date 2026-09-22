Man says Bengaluru’s towering buildings, luxury cars inspire him to dream bigger: ‘Your mindset expands’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a conversation online after sharing why he believes living in a big city can influence people to dream bigger. In a video posted on Instagram, Raghav Magotra spoke about how being surrounded by towering buildings, luxury cars and ambitious people can change one’s outlook towards life and success.

A Bengaluru man explained how the people, lifestyle and surroundings of a big city had shaped his ambitions. (Instagram/raghavhustle)

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According to Magotra, the environment of a metropolitan city can encourage people to raise their aspirations and think beyond what they may have previously considered achievable.

‘Your mindset expands’

Sharing his thoughts late at night, Magotra said, "If you have big dreams, try living in a big city. Look, I'm here. It's Sunday, 12 o'clock at night, and look, brother... When you see such huge buildings, your mindset expands. When I step out in Bangalore, I see Mercedes, I see Audis, I see Ferraris. When you see such big cars, you question yourself, 'Man, I want this too.' Mindset! The main thing is mindset, the people, the thinking. Let's go, brother! Let's go, brother!"

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks appeared to suggest that regularly being exposed to people, lifestyles and surroundings associated with ambition and financial success can motivate individuals to set larger goals for themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks appeared to suggest that regularly being exposed to people, lifestyles and surroundings associated with ambition and financial success can motivate individuals to set larger goals for themselves. {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with the caption, "The reason why you should live in big city".

Watch the clip here:

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Video draws reactions

The clip has attracted reactions from social media users, with several agreeing that one’s surroundings can have an impact on ambition and motivation. Others, however, pointed out that life in a metropolitan city comes with its own financial pressures.

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One user wrote, “Big cities really do push you to dream bigger.” Another said, “Your surroundings can definitely influence your mindset.” A third person commented, “Bangalore has a different energy altogether.” Another user offered a more practical take, writing, “Big city, big dreams, but also big expenses!”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)