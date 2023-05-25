Man says cab fare in Bengaluru is ‘close to flight fare’, people react

Have you ever been in a situation when you tried booking a cab and the exuberant fare listed for the trip left you shocked? A Twitter user recently faced such a situation when he apparently tried booking a trip from Bengaluru Airport to Electronic City. He shared the high price quotes shown on Uber app and wrote that it is close to the “flight fare” that he had paid.

Many reacted to the tweet about cab fare in Bengaluru and posted that they relate to it. (Unsplash/@Paul Hanaoka)

“Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City. Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket,” reads the caption posted along with a screenshot of Uber app. The screenshot shows that the fare for “Uber Premium” is over ₹2,500 and for “UberXL” it is close to ₹4,100.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on May 23. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 76,000 times. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated close to 700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Isse acha wapas flight pakad ke ghar chale jaao [It’s better that you book a return flight and go home],” joked a Twitter user. “Peak hours matter,” joined another. “Exactly. Not just rate but travel time too is mostly equal if flying domestic,” agreed a third. “Peak Bangalore,” wrote a fourth.

