Man says finding a good manager is ‘a matter of luck’ in corporate life: ‘Company’s name isn’t everything’

A good salary, attractive opportunities and a reputed company often influence an employee’s decision to stay in a job. However, an Instagram user has argued that an understanding manager and a healthy work environment can matter even more than these professional benefits.

A man claims employees often stay in companies because of good managers, not just salaries. (Instagram/technlife101)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ₹1.2 crore bonus">'Outstanding' manager fired for leaking payslip showing ₹1.2 crore bonus)

Anil Shukla shared a video on Instagram explaining why finding a supportive manager is nothing less than good fortune in the corporate world. According to him, employees are often willing to remain with an organisation for several years when their managers treat them well and create a positive workplace.

‘Company’s name isn’t everything’

“Getting a good manager is also a matter of luck in the corporate world. No matter how much work pressure there is, if your manager is understanding, then all the work gets done,” Shukla said in the video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that many professionals receive good salaries and attractive career opportunities but still hesitate to leave their companies because of their managers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that many professionals receive good salaries and attractive career opportunities but still hesitate to leave their companies because of their managers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“And the reason behind that is simply that their managers have created such a good environment in the company—they maintain the working environment so well—that people remain completely loyal to the company and spend many, many years there,” he said.

(Also read: 'My manager made an employee run his LinkedIn account': Reddit post raises workplace ethics questions)

Shukla acknowledged that the reputation of an organisation has its own advantages, but maintained that the people managing employees ultimately shape their workplace experience.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I agree that a company's name matters, and it has its perks, but a company's name isn't everything. The real thing is the working environment that the seniors and managers have created there,” he explained.

Concluding his message, he said, “Getting a good manager is a matter of great luck, and if you are a good manager and managing your team like this, then salute to you, sir!”

The video was posted with the caption, “A good manager makes your life easy.”

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet users share their experiences

The clip prompted several users to reflect on their own managers and workplace environments. One person wrote, “Getting a good manager who treats everyone equally has remained just a dream for us.”

(Also read: ‘Teaching me without making me feel stupid’: Employee credits boss for his career growth)

Another user shared, “I’m unable to leave the company because my manager is so good.” A third offered a contrasting view, saying, “Don't fall into this trap. Your income should be in your control because pressure is everywhere.”

One manager also joined the conversation and wrote, “I’m a manager too, and so far, none of my team members has resigned.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The user added, “I have always treated my staff well and maintained a supportive work environment where everyone feels like part of a family.” Meanwhile, another person simply agreed with Shukla’s observation, writing, “Yes, I agree with you.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)