Man says quitting job ended years of stress, head pain and smoking addiction within days: 'Paisa zaroori hai par...'

A man’s candid video about life after quitting his job has caught the internet’s attention after he said that within just 10-12 days of becoming jobless, the constant stress, head pressure and anxiety he had lived with for years disappeared. Dayal said that quitting his job brought a noticeable shift in awareness and mental clarity.(Instagram/@director_dayal)

In a video shared on Instagram, Dayal, who describes himself as a creative director, filmmaker and designer, said that for years he experienced continuous pain and pressure in his head, which he had come to accept as normal. However, after stepping away from work, the discomfort vanished entirely, leaving him surprised by how deeply his job had been affecting his mental and physical health.

He also shared about his sudden freedom from smoking. He revealed that he earlier smoked nearly 20 cigarettes a day but has now stopped completely. He stressed that this change did not come from discipline, motivation or a conscious decision to quit. Instead, the urge to smoke faded on its own once his mind felt calm and at ease, he said.

(Also Read: 'I am quitting my job tomorrow': Bengaluru Gen Z declares in viral video, shares update the next day)

Dayal said that quitting his job also brought a noticeable shift in awareness and mental clarity. He shared that he now feels more present and observant, able to think clearly and process information more effectively. Everyday experiences, such as understanding films, emotions and differing opinions, feel easier - something he said he never had the mental space for earlier.

What shocked him most was waking up without fear or anxiety. He explained that there is no longer any tension about work, no stress about deadlines, and no pressure to lie or make excuses. His mind, he said, feels naturally silent and peaceful, without the need for meditation apps, breathing exercises or any formal techniques.

At the end of the clip, Dayal acknowledged that money is important, but he underlined a key realisation that stayed with him: peace matters more. “Agar sukoon hai, toh lagta hai sab kuch hai…aur agar sukoon nahi, toh salary slip bhi bekaar lagti hai (If there is peace, it feels like everything is there. If there is no peace, even a salary slip feels meaningless),” he said.

(Also Read: Indian employee earning $150k in US asks if ₹32 LPA offer in Bengaluru is worth returning home)

Social media reactions

In the comments section, several users shared similar experiences of burnout, workplace stress and declining mental health.

“So relatable....Its been a month i left my job ...and dammm the peace i feel is worth it,my brain feels lighter,i hv time to enjy the air and watch the skies.Although my bank acct might not be happy but im happy,” one user wrote.

“Same feeling with me. I have also resigned from toxic work. Seriously my health is better,” commented another.

“Absolutely true.... I am also in stress due to 3rd class system of corporate.... There is no appreciation when you do good work and if you done mistake then ...... I think I am also want to ‘Shukun’,” wrote a third user.