Man says tenant interview in Bengaluru was more ‘gruelling’ than seed round pitch for startup

There are a few things that a landlord may consider before renting out their property. If you are in Bengaluru, the list may also include an interview that you have to pass in order to get a house. Time and again people have taken to social media to share their experiences of being in tenant interviews while looking to rent a house in this city. Twitter user Neeraj Menta is another one who joined the list. In a Twitter thread he explained how he felt that the tenant interview he gave was more ‘gruelling’ than seed round pitch for his startup.

The Twitter user's post on ‘gruelling’ tenant interview in Bengaluru has left people intrigued (representational image). (Unsplash/@tierramallorca)

“My tenant interview was longer and more gruelling than my Seed round pitch. I recently started househunting in Bangalore and one owner wanted to interview me before saying yes,” Menta wrote as he shared the first tweet. In the next few ones he added more about his interaction. “Pre-interview - we had to send out a small list of data points about our background along with my wife and my LinkedIn profiles through the broker. Then once we got shortlisted the broker wanted to set up a call,” he added. He also explained that the landlord asked him about his “ background, family size, etc., then moved to my startup.” Furthermore, the person asked Menta about his business model, burn rate, last-round investors, and more.

“And after all this, he said that he will come back to me in a day or two after having calls with a few other candidates who were interested in taking the house. My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went - I said ‘It went well, fingers crossed’,” he added and concluded the thread.

Take a look at the tweets about the man’s ‘gruelling’ tenant interview in Bengaluru:

The thread left people with lots of questions. Many wanted to know if he managed to get the house. Just like this individual who asked, “Finally could you get the flat?” To which, Menta replied, “Yes, we did”.

Take a look at how other Twitter users reacted to the post about tenant interview:

“The owner of the house I’m renting in Vizag wanted our bank statements and salary slips! He even wanted any company ID and the documents should be sent via the company email id. It’s when I put my foot down and didn’t budge to share the information is when they settled,” shared a Twitter user. “Shark Tank, Landlord edition!!” joked another. “Haha, this should be a new TV series,” joined a third. “This is the funniest I’ve seen on Bengaluru rents till now,” wrote a fourth.

