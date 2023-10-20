Man scams 20 restaurants in Spain by faking heart attacks. This happened next

A 50-year-old dine-and-dasher has been arrested by police in Spain and sent to jail for 42 days after refusing to settle two fines. This comes after the man dodged paying bills at 20 restaurants across the nation by faking a heart attack. As per reports, the man resorted to various dramatic acts in nearly every restaurant he targeted.

While dining at El Buen Comer, the man ordered a seafood paella and two whiskeys. When he was presented with a bill of 34.85 euros (approx ₹3,000), he attempted to leave without paying, according to Spain’s EFE news agency.

When the staff confronted him and reminded him that he had an unpaid bill, the man claimed he needed to fetch the money from his hotel. However, when the staff insisted he settle the bill before leaving, he threw himself on the ground and feigned illness. He even requested the staff to call for an ambulance. The staff, however, called the police, the outlet further reported.

According to The Sun, the manager of El Buen Comer said, “It was very theatrical, he pretended to faint and slumped himself down on the floor. We have sent his photo around to all the restaurants to try and stop him from striking again.”

The outlet further reported that a worker at Sale&Pepe, another eatery he scammed, received a picture of the man with a warning.

“He was arrested multiple times in the city of Alicante. The modus operandi was the same,” an Alicante National Police spokesperson told Insider.

