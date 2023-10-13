UK woman marries herself, spends over 10 lakh on celebrations

A woman organised a very special and unusual celebration with her friends and family when she decided to get married to herself. The UK woman decided to stop waiting for the ‘right partner’ and tied the knot with herself. She also spent £10,000 (nearly ₹10 lakh), which she had saved for the past 20 years, on celebrations. The woman in the UK first came up with the idea when she gifted herself a diamond engagement ring (Representative image). (Unsplash/@thomasae)

Sarah Wilkinson, 42, hosted the wedding at Harvest House in Felixstowe, Suffolk, reports the BBC. She celebrated by saying 14 vows to herself in front of 40 of her closest family and friends.

Talking about how her close ones reacted to her decision, Wilkinson said that they were not surprised to hear her 'outlandish idea.' She added, “No one stopped smiling all day and everyone said what an amazing time they had. Nearly every single one said 'That's such a Sarah thing to do’.”

Why did she decide to marry herself?

Wilkinson turned 40 during the pandemic-induced lockdown and decided to gift herself a diamond engagement ring. Since then, she had lingering thoughts about getting married to herself, instead of waiting for 'Mr Right”.

"I think you get to the point where you think 'I might not have this with a partner by my side, but why should I miss out?' That money was reserved for my wedding - it was a case of it's there and why not use it for something I want to do,” she told the BBC.

How did Sarah Wilkinson celebrate her big day?

The bride came to the venue wearing a traditional white gown accessorised with sequins. As for her cake top, she chose a figurine of a bride kissing a frog. She also walked down the aisle with her mother to complete the ceremony of getting married to herself.

Wilkinson shared that she loved being the centre of attraction on her big day. "The ceremony wasn't an official wedding, but I had my wedding day,” she added.

