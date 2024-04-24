 Man shares appreciation post for Blinkit, company replies with viral ‘look between’ trend | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man shares appreciation post for Blinkit, company replies with viral ‘look between’ trend

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 24, 2024 10:37 AM IST

After a man appreciated Blinkit’s service online, the company replied using the viral ‘look between’ trend and how.

People often show their appreciation towards companies by tagging them on social media. Recently, an X user urgently required a physical copy of his father’s reports and used Blinkit’s services to get it done. The company promptly delivered the hard copy of the reports, which left the user impressed. He decided to share a post expressing his gratitude for Blinkit’s excellent service. However, what really caught people’s attention was the company’s response to the post.

Blinkit delivered this package timely, which earned them an appreciation post from an X user. (X/@devndice)
Blinkit delivered this package timely, which earned them an appreciation post from an X user. (X/@devndice)

Read| Blinkit customer demands Play Station 5 playdate with delivery agent. CEO responds with one emoji

“Appreciation post for Blinkit. I immediately needed hardcopy of my father’s reports and they delivered,” wrote X user Chintan while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform.

The picture shows a white-coloured package in which the company delivered the printout of the reports. The envelope bears Blinkit’s logo with texts saying “confidential”, “do not fold”, “do not tear”, and “handle with care”.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

Blinkit replied to this post and wrote, “Look between R and U on your keyboard.” They also added a smiling face with open hands emoji.

Also Read| What is 'look between H and L on your keyboard' trend? Swiggy, Blinkit join viral frenzy on X

Chintan replied to this and wrote, “Tyty,” meaning Thank You.

Since being shared on April 23, Blinkit’s response has gained significant traction on social media. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Nice one, Blinkit,” posted an individual.

Another added, “OMG! Yaha bhi yeh chal raha hai.”

What is the viral ‘look between’ trend?

The posts related to the ‘look between’ have flooded social media, with not only netizens but also brands jumping on the bandwagon. But what exactly does the trend mean, and how did it start?

According to Indy.100, the trend began with a meme that was shared in May 2021 on 4Chan, an image-based website that allows people to share and comment on images anonymously. A K-On character was featured in a meme with the text, “Look between T and O on your key bored.” On a keyboard, the letters Y, U, and I between T and O spell Yui, a character from an anime series which is about girls who form a band through their high school's music club.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Man shares appreciation post for Blinkit, company replies with viral ‘look between’ trend
© 2024 HindustanTimes
