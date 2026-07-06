Man shares how quitting toxic workplaces transformed his career and personal life: 'Was losing part of myself every day'

A man's candid post about walking away from toxic workplaces instead of staying for the sake of his resume has triggered a discussion online about toxic workplaces, career growth and the importance of leaving unhealthy work environments.

The man shared that he began his career at a small distributor after completing engineering before moving to an MNC. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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In a post on X, Ashish Jain reflected on his career journey, saying every decision to leave the wrong work environment ultimately helped him grow both professionally and personally. "Staying in a place which doesn't let you yourself for long can cause some serious permanent damage," he wrote.

Jain shared that he began his career at a small distributor after completing engineering before moving to an MNC. After nearly 2 years, he said that he raised concerns about several "red flags" at the organisation but claimed that the leadership was unwilling to act. He then quit and joined another MNC, only to find himself reporting to what he described as an insecure manager.

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{{^usCountry}} "The manager was so insecure that he would jeopardise each and every sales negotiation he would be a part of," Jain said, adding that he left the job within 6 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The manager was so insecure that he would jeopardise each and every sales negotiation he would be a part of," Jain said, adding that he left the job within 6 months. {{/usCountry}}

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At the time, Jain said that several people in the industry warned him that changing jobs so quickly would hurt his resume. "But I was like, I will not stay in a toxic work place just because it will make my resume better," he wrote.

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Jain said that his next role proved to be a turning point. He shared that he spent 4 years at the organisation, received a promotion, moved to another city and even bought his own house. But he said that he switched jobs again after feeling he had reached the growth ceiling. "Switched after 4 years as I hit the upper ceiling and my manager was not going anywhere, so chances of me moving up the ladder was bleak," he wrote.

He said that he joined a much bigger organisation, which eventually helped him discover running and fitness and positively influenced both his personal and professional life. However, he added that one later move turned out to be "disastrous".

"I was losing a part of myself every day," he wrote, explaining that he eventually changed industries and is now building a new business vertical from scratch.

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Looking back, Jain said that he has no regrets about changing jobs when he felt it was necessary. "Each and every decision I took has helped me reach where I am right now. I am not sure what would have happened if I had taken some different decisions , but I know I would have lost myself along the way if I didn't take them," he said.

"Sometime, it's never about staying longer, it's always about knowing when to move out," he concluded.

(Also Read: Indian-origin founder once denied US F-1 visa recalls journey to entrepreneurial success: 'US has been kindest to me')

Social media reactions

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The post resonated with social media users, who agreed that career growth is not defined by long tenures alone.

One user wrote, "The opportunity cost of staying in the wrong environment is often invisible. We tend to measure careers by tenure, but the real metric is whether an environment expands or contracts your potential !! Keep growing good luck brother."

"The real career hack isn't padding your resume with tenure, it's knowing when a place is taking more from you than you're gaining from it," commented another.