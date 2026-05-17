Man shares life inside ‘smallest apartment in Paris’, climbs 134 steps daily with no lift

A man in Paris has gone viral after giving viewers a tour of what he described as the “smallest apartment in Paris”. The clip, shared on Instagram by Sebastian Hedberg, shows him speaking to a tenant who pays €600 in rent for the compact living space.

A man in Paris showed his tiny €600 apartment with 134 steps and a balcony view, leaving the internet stunned.(Instagram/seb_hed)

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(Also read: 'Why is Bangalore rental situation this bad?': Woman says landlord ‘randomly’ hiked rent by ₹4,000 a month)

The video begins with the interviewer asking, “Hey, how much do you pay rent in Paris?” The tenant replies, “Oh, you haven't seen? I live in the smallest apartment in Paris. I pay 600€.”

When asked where the apartment is and whether it can be visited, he says, “Yeah, it's right around the corner. Let's go.” The tenant also reveals that he found the place “on a website called Leboncoin.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman pays ₹24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it)

134 steps to reach the apartment

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{{^usCountry}} As the two reach the building, the interviewer says, “This looks so Parisian.” The tenant responds, “Yeah, wait till you see the view. I'm on the seventh floor...” When asked if there is an elevator, he simply says, “134 steps.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the two reach the building, the interviewer says, “This looks so Parisian.” The tenant responds, “Yeah, wait till you see the view. I'm on the seventh floor...” When asked if there is an elevator, he simply says, “134 steps.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The interviewer reacts, “Oh, no. This is gonna be the sports of the day.” The tenant then welcomes viewers into the tiny space, saying, “Bienvenu à la maison (Welcome home). Voilà.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interviewer reacts, “Oh, no. This is gonna be the sports of the day.” The tenant then welcomes viewers into the tiny space, saying, “Bienvenu à la maison (Welcome home). Voilà.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Inside the apartment, the interviewer is visibly surprised and says, “Oh, that's crazy.” The tenant then gives a short tour, saying, “Welcome home. It is pretty insane. Let me give you a little tour, so to see what we're working with. So here we have all my clothes, pretty tucked in there, very nice. And then, right across is my shower.” Balcony view leaves viewers stunned {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside the apartment, the interviewer is visibly surprised and says, “Oh, that's crazy.” The tenant then gives a short tour, saying, “Welcome home. It is pretty insane. Let me give you a little tour, so to see what we're working with. So here we have all my clothes, pretty tucked in there, very nice. And then, right across is my shower.” Balcony view leaves viewers stunned {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the limited indoor space, the apartment’s balcony becomes the highlight of the clip. When the interviewer asks, “You have a balcony, how's the view?” the tenant replies, “You gotta come see it, come on, come on, let's do it.”

The interviewer then says, “The balcony is insane. Is this your favourite spot of the apartment?” The tenant replies, “It's my favourite, I never get tired of it, yeah.” Standing there, he adds, “We got Paris in our hands, baby.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip has amassed more than 7 million views and sparked several reactions online. One user wrote, “That balcony alone makes the apartment worth it.” Another said, “134 steps every day is not rent, it is a fitness subscription.” A third commented, “This is tiny, but the view is absolutely priceless.”

Several viewers were amused by the unusual layout. “The shower next to the clothes is peak Paris living,” one user wrote. Another added, “I would complain about the size but then never leave that balcony.” One Instagram user joked, “He does not live in the apartment, he lives on the balcony.” Another summed up the mood, saying, “Smallest apartment, biggest view.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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