Man shares watermelon slice with pet lizard in viral video. Watch

Social media platforms are a treasure trove of videos that capture the activities of several pets. And more often than not, they make us smile wide and win our hearts left, right and centre. Now, a video that captures a man and his pet lizard has surfaced online and is bound to lift your spirits instantly.

The video was shared on an Instagram page called Buddy & DragonDAD. The page, dedicated to Blue Iguana named Buddy and its pet dad, has more than 1.7 lakh followers who look forward to amazing videos featuring them. "Sharing is caring," read the caption posted along with the video. It shows the pet dad sharing a thin slice of watermelon with his pet lizard. And the way the pet lizard enjoys this strangely popular fruit has impressed many. We won't give away anything further to let you enjoy the video completely.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on September 26 and has since amassed more than 1.5 million views. The stunning video even received numerous comments.

"He taking some big chunks lol," wrote an individual. "Awww! Hes so sweet," posted another. "I love watching you and buddy," expressed a third. "What tenderness!" remarked a fourth.

