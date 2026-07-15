Man shares why he quit his corporate job after 18 years: 'Best decision I have made'

A man who spent almost 2 decades working in corporate jobs has shared why he resigned despite being the sole breadwinner for his family. Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra S Pandey, who describes himself on the platform as someone helping working professionals create income streams beyond jobs, shared a video explaining why he resigned after 18 years in the corporate sector.

The man explained why he resigned after 18 years in the corporate sector. (Instagram/@dharambuilds)

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In the clip, Pandey shared that he quit his job only a few days earlier. He acknowledged the risks involved, but said that he felt more alive than ever after making the decision. "I resigned from my 18-year corporate job just a few days ago. My family is entirely dependent on me. But I have never felt so much alive in my life," he said in the video.

Reflecting on his corporate journey, Pandey said that he spent years going beyond what was expected of him. He recalled staying back after shifts, training new employees and handling escalations. However, he said that when it came to promotions, they often went to someone else.

"I've worked in many multiple companies. I was always the hardest worker. I always used to stay back after the shift. Always trained new employees in the company, handled all the escalations, everything I did. But when it came to promotion, it went to someone else," he said, adding, “Office politics always won.”

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{{^usCountry}} Pandey further shared that he turned 38 this year. He has a 10-year-old daughter and ageing parents. Despite the responsibilities, he decided it was time to take a chance on himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandey further shared that he turned 38 this year. He has a 10-year-old daughter and ageing parents. Despite the responsibilities, he decided it was time to take a chance on himself. {{/usCountry}}

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"I finally asked myself, 'If not now, then when?' I'm not special. I don't have savings of crores. I just have a backup of six months and a belief in myself that my 18 years of skills are worth more than what I am getting right now," he said.

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He explained that he had already started building his business alongside his full-time job and would now dedicate all his time to growing it. "So here is what I know after spending 18 years in corporate companies. You already have a skill and income for which the company is already paying you for," he said, encouraging others to use their existing skills to start side hustles.

In the caption of the post, Pandey called quitting his job "the best decision" he had made. "So this is my story. I finally resigned from my 18-year corporate job a few weeks back and this was the best decision I have made. 9-5 job is not bad but it will just keep you stuck in one place, which will never allow you to follow your dreams and achieve your goals. You got one life, make it big," he wrote.

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(Also Read: 'Stop romanticising struggle': Entrepreneur says wealthy Indian parents suffer from ‘poverty mindset’, sparks debate)

How did social media react?

The post resonated with many viewers, with several users sharing similar workplace experiences.

One user wrote, "Kudos to you buddy. May your business grow more than you expected."

"You are very correct. Office politics always prevails. You have to make your seniors Happy. But you are frank in expressing your opinion. God will definitely help you. Good luck for the next project," commented another.

"Brother, thinking exactly this, I also resigned from Wipro two and a half years ago. At Wipro, I used to work as a Technical Manager on Cloud. Now I am doing training. I don't get a fixed salary, but I still manage to earn a little bit," shared a third user.

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"Office politics are so dampening. They are politicians in a different arena with zilch loyalty," said one user.