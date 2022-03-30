Man shows incredible football skills while skiing. Watch jaw-dropping video

A video involving a skiing man and a football has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Instagram. The video showcases freestyle skier Andri Ragettli’s incredible skills. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop in wonder.

Ragettli, on March 20, posted the video on his personal Instagram page. He also shared a short and simple caption with the video. “Juggle on skis!,” he wrote. The video, however, created a buzz after being re-shared on the official Instagram page of Real Madrid CF. The clip shows him dribbling a football while skiing.

We won’t give away everything that the amazing video shows, so take a look:

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 1.2 likes and gone all kinds of viral. The video has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t stop talking about Andri Ragettli’s amazing skills. The clip also received a reaction from the athlete himself.

“Woooow, thank you!” Ragettli wrote while reacting. There were many who also reacted to the video by writing “Wow” in the comments section.

“Sensational,” posted an Instagram user. “Bravo,” shared another. “Next level,” expressed a third. Many also showcased their reactions by using fire emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the video showcasing the man’s incredible skills?

