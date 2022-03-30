Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man shows incredible football skills while skiing. Watch jaw-dropping video
trending

Man shows incredible football skills while skiing. Watch jaw-dropping video

The video showing the man's incredible football skills while skiing was re-posted by many, including on the official Instagram page of Real Madrid CF.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man juggling a football while skiing.(Instagram/@andriragettli)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 02:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video involving a skiing man and a football has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Instagram. The video showcases freestyle skier Andri Ragettli’s incredible skills. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop in wonder.

Ragettli, on March 20, posted the video on his personal Instagram page. He also shared a short and simple caption with the video. “Juggle on skis!,” he wrote. The video, however, created a buzz after being re-shared on the official Instagram page of Real Madrid CF. The clip shows him dribbling a football while skiing.

We won’t give away everything that the amazing video shows, so take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 1.2 likes and gone all kinds of viral. The video has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t stop talking about Andri Ragettli’s amazing skills. The clip also received a reaction from the athlete himself.

“Woooow, thank you!” Ragettli wrote while reacting. There were many who also reacted to the video by writing “Wow” in the comments section.

“Sensational,” posted an Instagram user. “Bravo,” shared another. “Next level,” expressed a third. Many also showcased their reactions by using fire emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the video showcasing the man’s incredible skills?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP