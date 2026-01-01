Man sits on car bonnet to guide friend amid zero-visibility, viral video sparks concern

As dense winter fog continues to blanket parts of North India, severely limiting visibility on roads and highways, a viral video showing a dangerously improvised “solution” has alarmed social media users. The video has garnered over 11 million views. (Instagram/@davldeed)

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a group of men travelling by car in near-zero visibility. With headlights proving ineffective in the thick fog, one of them is seen sitting on the vehicle’s bonnet, signalling directions to the driver with his hands.

Inside the car, a passenger explains that they are unable to see turns due to the fog, so they made a person sit outside on the car’s bonnet to help them give instructions. “It’s an off-road patch and we are unable to see anything here. We can’t figure out where to turn,” the person says in Hindi.

At one point, the passengers also sarcastically label the bonnet-sitter as “ADAS Level 4,” comparing the act to advanced driver assistance technology.

Watch the video below:

(Also Read: Watch: Commuters ride cars, bikes braving zero visibility as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR)

How did social media react?

The video has garnered over 11 million views and triggered sharp reactions. Many users criticised the move as extremely unsafe, noting that the person seated on the bonnet would be the first to suffer severe injury if the vehicle were to crash. Some users also commented that the freezing cold was dangerous in itself.

“Accident se pehle thand se mar jaega,” one user wrote. Another user suggested using rear cameras for better visibility in fog rather than resorting to such extreme measures. “Always open the camera... It works best in fog and will show u a clearer image on screen,” the user wrote.

“you can try camera mode, open pro mode and adjust the settings, you'll get better visibility,” said another.

Some users also joked about the situation, calling the man a “human radar”.

“Naya feature aya h scorpio m , Human radar,” one user wrote. “This is the reason why men no live longer as compared to women,” commented another.