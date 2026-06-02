Man slams Paris as stressful and overpriced, says €2,500 per month ‘not a good salary’

Paris has sparked debate online after a post on X by user @Adrien_B_A criticised life in the city as stressful and overpriced, saying it takes a toll on everyday living. X post on Paris living sparks discussion. (X/@Adrien_B_A)

The user, who said they had lived in Paris for around two years and recently visited the city for four days, shared their observations after the trip.

In the post, they questioned why people continue to live in the city despite its challenges and difficult living conditions.

The remarks quickly gained traction online, triggering a wider discussion on urban life, cost, and quality of living.

X user questions life in Paris after recent visit “I hate Paris. I spent the last 4 days there, but I also lived there for around 2 years in total, so this is not a tourist opinion. Every time I go back, I have the same question: Why do so many people accept living like this?” the post read.

The user listed several issues they associated with the city, including “no air conditioning, too much insecurity, public transport that sucks, tiny overpriced apartments, noise, stress, dirt, and the feeling that the city is slowly eating your nervous system.”

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They also dismissed common reasons people give for staying in Paris, arguing that both entrepreneurs and employees have better alternatives elsewhere.

“For entrepreneurs: if you want a real global tech ecosystem, go to San Francisco or Shenzhen… If you want to build in France with a better life, go to Nice,” the post added.

For employees, they wrote: “€2,500 net per month in Paris is not a good salary. It is survival… You pay insane rent, sweat in the metro, sleep badly, queue for everything.”

They concluded by saying, “I don’t buy it. Please explain to me.”