Man slides a cat on the floor, the feline loves it. Watch funny video

“Just in case you thought that curling was only a winter sport," reads the caption shared alongside the video.
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:45 AM IST
By Shreya Garg

The Internet is flooded with humans playing and bonding with their pets. Just like this video which involves a man playing the sport of curling with his cat. The clip is so adorable that it may encourage you to play the same sport with your feline too.

The video was shared a few hours ago on Twitter. Since then, it has collected many wonderful reactions from netizens. Though it is a short video of 15 seconds, chances are you will play this cute and fun video on loop.

The video opens to show the man slide the cat on a wooden floor. You might marvel on seeing how swiftly the cat slides from one point to another. The highlight of the video is how the cat keeps running back to its human to continue the game.

Take a look at this funny video which might leave you giggling:

The video, since being shared, has been viewed more than 33,500 times. People have also shared lots of interesting comments.

“My cat will bite me even if I think about it,” wrote one Twitter user. “I do the same thing with mines lol,” commented another. “I could watch this for hours. What a cool cat,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

