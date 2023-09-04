Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man smashes 198 pine boards with his feet in just one minute. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 04, 2023 11:32 AM IST

The man from Ukraine broke three pine boards at a time to achieve this incredible feat.

How many pine boards can you break in 60 seconds with your feet? One, three, five? Igor Kapura from Ukraine broke close to 200 pine boards with his feet in just a minute. With this, he achieved the world record for the ‘most pine boards broken with feet in one minute’. Kapura, who is a karate coach, set this world record in July last year.

Igor Kapura breaking pine boards with his feet. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Most pine boards broken with feet in one minute. 198 by Igor Kapura,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video opens to show a series of pine boards resting on bricks. As the video progresses, Kapura masterfully breaks each one with his feet. He smashed three pine boards at a time. Towards the end, the crowd cheers as they capture him breaking the boards on their smartphones.

Watch this video of the man breaking pine boards with his feet below:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 2.3 lakh views and close to 10,000 likes. Many even dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I will break it one day,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Steel foot.”

“I believe it’s easy to beat,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Caption: Iron foot.”

Many reacted to the video using clapping emoticons. What are your thoughts on this world record? Did this world record amaze you?

