Man spends 2 days searching for wallet hiding in plain sight thanks to this optical illusion

ByHT Trending Desk
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 11:12 PM IST

A man's relatives searched for a missing wallet for two days, only to find it hiding in plain sight in the bathroom.

Losing a wallet or keys is frustrating enough, but imagine tearing your house apart for two full days, only to realise the missing item was right in front of you the entire time. That’s exactly what happened to one man’s relatives, according to a now-viral Reddit post, and the internet is collectively facepalming with them.

The wallet, it turns out, was hiding in plain sight, camouflaged perfectly.(Reddit)
In a post shared on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the user explained that their relatives had misplaced a wallet and couldn’t find it no matter how many times they searched. The wallet had seemingly vanished into thin air, despite the fact that they had walked in and out of the bathroom multiple times, where it was later found.

The wallet, it turns out, was hiding in plain sight, camouflaged perfectly against its surroundings due to a bizarre optical illusion. The colour and placement of the wallet made it nearly invisible to anyone glancing around casually, even those who had been in the room repeatedly.

Can you spot it? Take a look:

Relative lost their wallet. Spent two days looking for it.
byu/Patient_Doughnut_327 inmildlyinfuriating

Once the wallet was finally discovered, the user shared a photo of it online, prompting thousands of people to stare at the image and try to spot it themselves. The post quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments.

“It really blends in. It took me a minute to find it, but damn that is crazy how it landed," said one of them.

“I found it in about 4 seconds!!! Sorry, op! That is a perfectly mildly infuriating placement for a black wallet," another user said.

A third user said, "My god, I would be so mad at myself lol. You'd be surprised how easy it is for some people to actually see the wallet but then ignore it."

"Lmao. Did no one use the bathroom in all those days? Someone was bound to kick it or trip on it," a fourth user, speculated.

