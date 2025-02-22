Man spends 23,300 on ring toss game, wins Maserati worth 1.95 crore: ‘Rent it out as a wedding car’

A man in China won a Maserati sports car worth 1.7 million yuan ( ₹1.95 crore) by playing a ring toss game at a night market in Shangqiu, Henan province. He spent 2,000 yuan ( ₹23,300) on the game, which requires players to throw ring-shaped objects at a target to win prizes, reported the South China Morning Post. The man did not gain full ownership of the Maserati, only a one-year usage entitlement.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The game stall featured various rewards, including cows, sheep, and other animals, but the luxury car was the grand prize. The stall owner had encouraged players, saying, “Take a chance, maybe there is a skilled player out there.”

Wang from Binzhou, Shandong province, took on the challenge on February 14. He played for nearly three hours, throwing close to 8,000 rings before finally securing the Maserati. “I threw thousands of rings, and my hands still feel a bit sore. At first, I was just giving it a try, and I think my success was mostly due to luck,” Wang said.

An avid basketball player, Wang shared that he enjoys shooting three-pointers and often plays ring toss at night markets. “I usually win something. For example, during the Lunar New Year, I spent 150 yuan ( ₹1,750) on the game and won six geese,” he revealed.

But there is a catch…

However, it was later reported that Wang did not receive full ownership of the Maserati but only a one-year usage right. He is now negotiating with the stall owner to exchange the prize for cash, as removing the car from the market would be difficult for the business.

The story has sparked intense debate on Chinese social media. “If it were me, I would also choose to cash it out. If you only get the car for one year, what is the point?” one user questioned.

Others pointed out the expenses of maintaining a luxury car. “If something goes wrong, you will need to pay for repairs. A car like this, even for a simple repair, will cost a few thousand, maybe even tens of thousands. This is not a win, it is just bringing home a headache,” a user remarked.

Another user suggested, “If you want to make money off it, the only way might be to rent it out as a wedding car.”