Friday, Feb 21, 2025
US woman frustrated after receiving wrong lottery ticket wins 17 crore jackpot

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 21, 2025 12:30 PM IST

A Virginia woman won ₹17 crore after receiving the wrong lottery ticket.

A Virginia woman’s moment of frustration turned into an unexpected stroke of luck when she won $2 million ( 17,32,83100) after receiving the wrong lottery ticket. According to Fox Business, Kelly Lindsay, a resident of Carrollton, had asked for a specific scratch-off ticket at a local store. However, the cashier mistakenly handed her a Money Blitz scratch-off instead.

A woman in Virginia won <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17 crore after being given the wrong lottery ticket. (Representational image/Pexels)
A woman in Virginia won 17 crore after being given the wrong lottery ticket. (Representational image/Pexels)

(Also read: Last-minute lottery tickets win big in Ireland, winners become millionaires with life-changing prize)

Initially displeased by the error, Lindsay decided to scratch the ticket in the parking lot. What followed was a jaw-dropping moment—she had just won the top prize of $2 million.

"I got over not being happy about it!"

Lindsay’s frustration quickly faded when she realised what had just happened. Speaking about the incident, she jokingly said, "And I got over not being happy about it." The mix-up turned out to be the luckiest mistake of her life.

Rather than opting for annuity payments, Lindsay chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment, walking away with $1,250,000 after taxes.

Winning against the odds

According to The Metro, the odds of winning the $2 million jackpot in the Money Blitz game were one in 1,142,400. Remarkably, the game features two top prizes, meaning there is another lucky winner yet to come forward. The overall odds of winning any prize in this scratch-off game are one in 3.29.

Lindsay purchased the lucky ticket from Race Way Carrollton gas station on Carrollton Boulevard.

(Also read: Virginia woman finds forgotten 8 crore lottery ticket tucked in her bible)

Virginia lottery supports education

Lindsay’s win is not just life-changing for her but also contributes to the community. Isle of Wight County, where she resides, received over $3.7 million (£2.9 million) in state lottery funding last year for kindergarten to 12th-grade education.

Lindsay was later seen proudly holding an oversized cheque with her winnings and a photo of the scratch-off ticket, beaming with joy. Her story is a reminder that sometimes, the best surprises come from the most unexpected situations.

