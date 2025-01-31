Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
Virginia woman finds forgotten 8 crore lottery ticket tucked in her bible

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 31, 2025 05:44 PM IST

A Virginia woman found a $1 million ( ₹8 crore) lottery ticket in her Bible, bringing her unexpected fortune while watching the news about the winning ticket.

A woman from Virginia had the surprise of a lifetime when she discovered a $1 million ( 8.66 crore) winning lottery ticket hidden inside her Bible. Jacqueline Mangus had bought the ticket at Lake Mart & Deli in Moneta, Virginia, and had safely placed it in her Bible, completely unaware of the fortune it held.

A Virginia woman discovered a $1 million ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 crore) lottery ticket hidden in her Bible. (Representational image/Unsplash)
A Virginia woman discovered a $1 million ( 8 crore) lottery ticket hidden in her Bible. (Representational image/Unsplash)

A life-changing realisation

According to a report by Soap Central, Mangus was watching the news when she heard about a winning ticket purchased in Moneta for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Out of curiosity, she checked her own ticket, which had been tucked away in her Bible.

To her sheer astonishment, the ticket turned out to be the jackpot winner. Overwhelmed with joy, Mangus described her reaction as being "tickled to death" upon realising her luck. While she has not yet revealed how she plans to use her winnings, she is undoubtedly thrilled with her newfound fortune.

A series of lucky lottery wins

Mangus is not the only one to experience such an unexpected windfall. Just weeks ago, a young trainee gas engineer from Carlisle, UK, also struck gold with the lottery.

James Clarkson, a 20-year-old, won a staggering £7.5 million ( 79.58 crore) in the Lotto jackpot. His win was even more remarkable considering that he had previously won £120 ( 12,676) on the National Lottery over Christmas and decided to reinvest his winnings in more tickets, The Metro reported.

Staying grounded despite fortune

Despite becoming a millionaire overnight, Clarkson remains committed to his job. Reports suggest that after learning about his massive win, he still went to work the next day and was even spotted unclogging blocked drains at a site.

His dedication to continuing his work despite his new fortune has impressed many. Clarkson’s story serves as a reminder that while luck can change lives instantly, staying grounded and true to oneself is equally important.

