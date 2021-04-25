Home / Trending / Man spends a little over 6,000 to take 'shortest first class flight'. Watch viral video
Man spends a little over 6,000 to take 'shortest first class flight'. Watch viral video

“I flew on the world's shortest first class flight,” reads the heading of the video YouTuber Ben Morris shared on his own channel.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The image shows a first class cabin of an Emirates flight.(YouTube/@Ben Morris)

A video shared by YouTuber Ben Morris has gone viral and left people amazed. The clip documents his experience of taking the 'world's shortest first class flight' and how he managed to do that for just £60, a little over 6,200.

“I flew on the world's shortest first class flight,” reads the heading of the video Morris shared on his own channel.

The video shows Morris’ flying experience on Emirates flight from Dubai to Bahrain which has an average flight time of one hour and 15 minutes. In the video, he highlights some of the most luxurious features of the first class experience, including complimentary back massage and breakfast in a first class lounge.

The video also shows him settling in his private cabin after he boards the plane. Besides a motorized seat which transitions into a bed, the clip shows the cabin complete with a TV, a gaming device, a stocked minibar, a mirror, lamps and a power outlet. Eventually, he also explains how he managed to book a first class seat for only £60.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 3.3 million views – and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

"I actually love this kind of content and low-key think you’re way too hard on yourself!” wrote a YouTube user. “You know you’ve ‘made it’ when you’re snacking on salmon and avocado on toast and getting a personal massage before a flight,” shared another. “Ben is such an underrated dude. Top tier content right here,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

