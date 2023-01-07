Man steps outside in extreme cold with a bowl of ramen, it freezes

A video of a man stepping outside in extreme cold to eat ramen has created a buzz online. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the man standing with a bowl of frozen noodles. There is a chance that seeing the man’s face covered in ice will make you feel cold too.

Instagram user Jake Fischer originally posted the video back in December, 2022. Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral and received more than 40 million views and counting. Additionally, it has gathered over 1.2 million likes. “Ramen has cooled!” he wrote and shared the clip.

The video opens to show a man dressed in winter clothes holding a bowl in his hands. In the bowl, the noodles and the fork are seen frozen mid-air. The man also shares how that happened when he just stepped outside with his food.

Take a look at the video:

With millions of views and likes, the video has also received several comments from people. “Your hair turned into frozen ramen,” joked an Instagram user. “Now I can understand the struggle of Santa Claus,” joined in another. “Is this makeup or real?” asked a third. To which, Fischer replied, “Real as rain! Well, ice in this case. ” A fourth Instagram user wrote, “Bro’s from Narnia,” referencing a popular fantasy movie series. What are your thoughts on the video?