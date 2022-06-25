Man stops car, gets out to help an elderly person safely cross a street. Watch

The videos that capture random acts of kindness are often incredible to watch. Those are the videos that have the power to uplift someone’s mood almost immediately. There is now a latest addition to that list and this video showcases a man helping an elderly person. There is a chance that you will be tempted to watch the video more than once.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “To more people like this man!! Let's take care of each other!” they wrote while posting the video.

The video shows a man guiding another elderly man across a road. A text insert on the video explains the incident in detail. “The light turned green and cars started turning, so my husband got out of our car to make sure this man got safely across the street,” it reads.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Be the good in the world!” shared an Instagram user. “Your husband is a blessing,” posted another. “Happy to see the help!”, commented a third. “We can all be part of the change,” expressed a fourth. “Sometimes… humans are so good,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

