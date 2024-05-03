 Man surprised wife by planting Japanese cherry blossom tree on her 73rd birthday. Watch how she reacts | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man surprised wife by planting Japanese cherry blossom tree on her 73rd birthday. Watch how she reacts

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 03, 2024 09:01 PM IST

“The cutest couple ever,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a man gifting a Japanese cherry blossom tree to his wife on her birthday.

A video of a husband’s sweet surprise for his wife’s birthday is winning hearts on social media. In the clip, the husband takes his wife out in the garden to show a special plant he planted for her. It is a Japanese cherry blossom tree.

The image shows a man and his wife. He gifted her a Japanese cherry blossom tree on her birthday. (Instagram/@kate_keogh)
The image shows a man and his wife. He gifted her a Japanese cherry blossom tree on her birthday. (Instagram/@kate_keogh)

GoodNews Movement posted the video on Instagram. “Protect this cherry-blossom-planter at all costs!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens with a text insert that reads, “My 78-year-old dad surprised my mom with a Japanese cherry blossom for her 73rd birthday today. He said, ‘It’s a symbol of our love blossoming more every year'."

Take a look at the viral video here:

The post was shared a few days ago and has gone viral. Since then, it has collected more than 1.6 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

“This is my mum and dad, Jane and Joe, they are still so in love! I will post lots of videos of them on my page if you’d like to see more of them,” posted an Instagram user.

“I tried liking this three times while watching, and it was so cute,” shared another.

“This is an amazing gift,” expressed a third.

“This is so wholesome,” commented a fourth.

“Did someone cut too many onions? They’re beyond sweet,” wrote a fifth.

According to an official site of Japan, the cherry blossom, Sakura, is the unofficial national flower of the nation. This flower is celebrated and holds a prominent position in Japanese culture.

What are your thoughts on this video of a husband’s thoughtful gift for his wife? Did the clip leave you emotional?

News / Trending / Man surprised wife by planting Japanese cherry blossom tree on her 73rd birthday. Watch how she reacts
