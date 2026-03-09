Man takes grandmother on her first flight after she wondered how planes fly: ‘Some dreams don’t have an age’

The touching clip was shared on Instagram by Ravi Raj Rajpurohit, who documented the special moment as he took his grandmother on her maiden journey in an aeroplane. The video follows the elderly woman from her walk through the airport to boarding the aircraft and even includes a glimpse of her sitting inside the plane, soaking in the new experience.

A heartwarming video showing a grandmother taking her very first flight has captured the attention of social media users and sparked an outpouring of affection online.

According to the text overlaid on the video, the journey began with a simple moment of curiosity earlier that day. The text reads, “She saw a plane from the window this morning and wondered how it flies. A few hours later, she was on her first flight.”

Rajpurohit shared the clip with a caption that perfectly captured the emotion of the moment. He wrote, “Some dreams don’t have an age. Today dadi took her first flight.”

Internet reacts with love and admiration Soon after being posted, the clip began attracting attention online and received numerous heartfelt reactions from viewers who found the moment deeply touching.

Several users expressed their admiration for the gesture and the emotional bond between the grandson and his grandmother. One user wrote, “The one who once taught us how to walk is now soaring high in the sky.” Another simply commented, “Lots of love to her.”

Others said the video captured a rare and beautiful moment. “So cute, this moment is so special,” wrote one viewer, while another commented, “This is the kind of happiness we need to see more of on the internet.”

Some viewers also appreciated the grandson’s effort to fulfil a simple dream. One user remarked, “Making your grandmother experience her first flight is such a beautiful gesture,” while another wrote, “Age should never stop anyone from living their dreams.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)