Man takes WFH to next level, attends Zoom call while riding camel in Sahara Desert: 'This is the dream!'

Remote work has given employees the freedom to turn almost any location into a workspace. In recent years, people have been seen taking office calls from trains, airports, cafes, beaches and even moving vehicles. Now, a man has taken the work-from-home concept a step further by joining a Zoom call while sitting on a camel in the middle of the Sahara Desert.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users. (Instagram/@sodakhtar)

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A video showing the unusual work setup has caught the attention of social media users. Shared on Instagram by user Saad Akhtar, the clip shows a man balancing a laptop on his lap as he rides a camel across the vast desert landscape. The text overlaid on the video reads, “Pov: he told his boss ‘he’s working from home’.”

In the clip, the man appears to be attending a virtual meeting while seated atop the camel. The endless sand dunes in the background make for a stark contrast to the typical home office setup associated with remote work.

Sharing the video, Akhtar wrote, “some people love increasing shareholder value”.

Watch the video here.

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The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many joking about the dedication required to work from such a remote location.

“Even camels have KPIs gang,” one user commented.

Another wondered how the man was connected to the internet in the middle of the desert, writing, “Does he have a starlink in his pocket or what?”

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Others said the clip represented their ideal version of remote work.

“This is the dream! work life balance right here,” wrote one user.

Another joked about the practical challenges of working outdoors, saying, “My laptop will get discharge the moment I’ll open it.”

“Respect for the dedication,” another user commented.

One viewer also coined a new term for the setup, writing, “wfc, work from camel.”

Some users joked that “working from home” can sometimes mean working from almost anywhere.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)