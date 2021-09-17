Man tries to catch pet dog that wandered into neighbour's yard. Watch hilarious video

Is it a dog video? Yes. Is it a dog video that will leave you chuckling? Yes. Is it a funny dog video that you would like to watch over and over again? Yes. It is a video showcasing a human trying to catch his dog that wandered into his neighbour’s yard.

The video was originally shared on TikTok and later posted on the Instagram page Nextdoor. “‘We’re done playing when I say we’re done Dad’,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 4,100 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Cutie pie! There's a trick, tho, that sometimes works. Walk away, ignore the pup. Usually comes to you! Love the yard!!” suggested an Instagram user. “What a cutie. I couldn’t stop smiling at this,” shared another. “This is how my lil doggy is every single day,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?