Man tries to rob a UK post office using a metal spoon. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 28, 2024 09:58 PM IST

A video of a man trying to rob a post office in the United Kingdom using a metal spoon was shared Nottinghamshire Police on X.

A video of a man trying to rob a post office armed with an unusual weapon was shared on social media. The clip captures the man trying to rob the place using a long metal spoon.

Man in red circle trying to rob UK post office with the help of a spoon. (X/@nottspolice)
Man in red circle trying to rob UK post office with the help of a spoon. (X/@nottspolice)

Nottinghamshire Police took to X to share the video. “A drug addict attempted to steal a large quantity of cash from behind a post office security screen by reaching through the letter port with a metal spoon,” the department wrote.

“Jelanie Scott entered Hyson Green Post Office at around 11.45 am on Saturday 10 February,” they added.

In the video, Scott is seen sliding a metal spoon under a post office screen in an attempt to grab a wad of banknotes. As soon as he is spotted, a security smoke system gets triggered, filling the entire room with smoke. Within moments, he flees the scene.

He was eventually arrested nine days after the incident. Towards the end of the video, a picture of the spoon Scott used also appears on the screen.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to a community order after he appeared before the Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

"[Scott] told officers it was a stupid thing to do and I hope he now reflects on his behaviour and stays out of trouble,” Sergeant Mark Southgate of Nottinghamshire Police told the BBC.

Take a look at the video of the robbery:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 6,000 views. The share has also accumulated several likes. The post has prompted people to share varied reactions.

An individual wrote, “How with a spoon?” Another added, “Why is he hopping”.

