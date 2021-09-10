Man tries to wear shorts by jumping into them. Does he succeed? Watch to know

There are certain videos on the Internet that are not just entertaining to watch but may leave you amazed too. This clip of a man jumping into shorts to wear it is one such clip. There is a chance that you will end up watching the interesting video on loop.

YouTube shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Jump into the world of Shorts with @team1llusion jumping into shorts,” YouTube wrote while sharing the video. A longer version of the clip was originally shared on an Instagram page called team1llusion.

Take a look at the video to see if the man manages to complete the feat.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “The hidden point in this, never give up no matter how many times you fail as eventually you will make it through,” shared another. “Bravo,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

