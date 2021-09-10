Home / Trending / Man tries to wear shorts by jumping into them. Does he succeed? Watch to know
The image shows the man attempting to jump into shorts.(Instagram/@team1llusion)
The image shows the man attempting to jump into shorts.(Instagram/@team1llusion)
trending

Man tries to wear shorts by jumping into them. Does he succeed? Watch to know

YouTube shared the video on their official Instagram page.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST

There are certain videos on the Internet that are not just entertaining to watch but may leave you amazed too. This clip of a man jumping into shorts to wear it is one such clip. There is a chance that you will end up watching the interesting video on loop.

YouTube shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Jump into the world of Shorts with @team1llusion jumping into shorts,” YouTube wrote while sharing the video. A longer version of the clip was originally shared on an Instagram page called team1llusion.

Take a look at the video to see if the man manages to complete the feat.

+

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “The hidden point in this, never give up no matter how many times you fail as eventually you will make it through,” shared another. “Bravo,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.