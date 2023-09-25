Man trying to do a backflip in the metro meets an unexpected end. Watch

Several videos that go viral on social media show how people try to pull off stunts in a running metro. From performing calisthenics to doing a fashion show, many such videos captivate us. Now, another such clip has gone viral. It shows a man trying to do a backflip. Regrettably, his bold attempt takes an unexpected turn as he struggles to stick the landing.

Man tries to attempt a backflip in the metro. (Instagram/@chaman_flipper )

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @chaman_flipper. It opens to show the man sitting on the floor of the metro. He then tries to do a backflip, but he ends up landing on his head. As he holds his head to soothe the pain, several travellers in the metro look at him in shock. (Also Read: Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens say, ‘please don’t try again’)

In the caption of the post, @chaman_flipper wrote, "Metro mein chot lag gayi guys (I got hurt in the metro.)

Watch the video of the man attempting to do a backflip in the metro here:

This post was shared on September 4. Since being shared, it has been liked more than two lakh times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the man's stunt.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "It's not good that you got hurt, but why do you have to do these stunts in the metro? This is not good at all."

A second commented, "If you do these stunts in a running metro, what else do you expect to happen?"

"What was the need of doing this in a metro?" expressed another.

A fourth said, "Oh God, hope you are okay. If you do this in the metro, you will get hurt only."

"Nice try, but don't try in metro," said a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the man attempting a backflip in the metro?