Man uses handrails to move inside crowded train, video sparks chatter

If you are a regular user of Twitter, you may be aware how videos are often posted on the platform that are amusing and leave people with thoughts too. Just like this video shared on Twitter that shows a man using handrails to move inside a crowded train.

Twitter user who goes by @GaurangBhardwa1 posted the video. “Spiderman in India,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows a crowded local train with people sleeping on the floor. The man moves inside the train is seen swinging from the handrails.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 44,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 2,800 likes and counting. The video has also received tons of comments from people. Many called the man “Indian Spiderman.”

“Spiderman bharat main,” wrote a Twitter user. “Must be sent to the Olympic Games for his gymnastics,” shared another. “Waah,” expressed a third. A few also tagged Indian Railways Twitter handle to show them the video.