Man wakes up to peacock dancing on terrace at Rajasthan home, calls it ‘100/10 morning scene’

The man, identified as Abhijeet Chaudhary, shared the video on Instagram. The text overlaid on the clip read, "100/10 morning scenes at my hometown in Rajasthan."

The video shows a man lying on a cot on the terrace of his home, enjoying the quiet morning atmosphere. Moments later, a peacock can be seen spreading its feathers and dancing gracefully in front of him.

A peaceful morning scene from Rajasthan has caught the attention of social media users after a video showed a peacock dancing in front of a man sleeping on a terrace. The clip, shared on Instagram, captured a rare and beautiful moment that many viewers described as the perfect start to the day.

Internet reacts to the video The video has amassed reactions from users who were impressed by the beauty of the moment. Many said the clip reminded them of the charm of village life and the joy of waking up close to nature. Others praised the scene for showing the calm and colourful side of Rajasthan.

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Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "This is the kind of morning everyone dreams of." Another said, "Rajasthan mornings have a different magic altogether." A third user commented, "Nature giving the best wake up call." Another reaction read, "This is more beautiful than any alarm clock." A fifth user wrote, "Peacock dancing on the terrace is pure blessings."

The video also sparked nostalgia among users who said it reminded them of their hometowns, where mornings often begin with birds, fresh air and open spaces. Several viewers said that such moments are rarely experienced in city life, where mornings are usually marked by traffic, noise and busy schedules.

Peacocks are often associated with beauty, grace and monsoon memories in India. For many viewers, the clip was not just about a bird dancing, but about the simple joy of witnessing nature from close quarters.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)