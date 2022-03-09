Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man walks 107 meters underwater in one breath, creates world record. Watch

The video showing the man walking 107 meters underwater in one breath to create world record is impressive to watch.
The image, taken from the YouTube video posted by Guinness World Records, shows the man walking underwater to create record.(YouTube/@Guinness World Records)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 10:58 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on their official YouTube Channel has created a buzz among people. The clip shows a man creating a world record by walking 107 meters underwater in one breath. In fact, with this feat he grabbed the title for the longest underwater walk with one breath (male).

“How far can Vitomir Maričić (Croatia) walk underwater... with one breath?” GWR wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the man standing in one corner of a swimming pool. Within moments, he starts walking slowly. Text inserts on the video also gives more context to the record. For instance, it also contains a quote from the record creator where he shared, "As a professional freediver I don’t really need to prepare that much for any breath hold record.” Vitomir won a gold medal and two bronzes at the 2021 AIDA Freediving World Championship in Limassol, Cyprus, reports a blog by GWR.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video of the man creating the record was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post nearly 2,000 likes and counting. The video has also accumulated several comments. Many shared how the record left them surprised.

“He was so calm while I was here freaking out on his behalf,” wrote a YouTube user. “Pretty sure this guy could explore the whole ocean in one breath,” shared another. “Yo, 107 meters with just only one breath? How is this even possible tho???” wondered a third. “He is a real legend,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this world record?

