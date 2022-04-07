Man walks on a rope tied between two hot air balloons to create world record. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share such videos of records which are astonishing, shocking or awe-inspiring. Chances are this video will make you feel all of these things at once. It shows how a man named Rafael Zugno Bridi created a record by walking on a rope tied between two hot air balloons flying midair.

“Highest slackline walk - 1,901 m (6,236 ft) by Rafael Zugno Bridi,” GWR wrote while posting the video. The clip shows the man, very carefully, taking steps to reach from one hot air balloon to another. The organisation, while replying to their own post, also shared some more info. “This incredibly daring feat also earned @rafabridi the record title for highest highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified),” they wrote.

“Bridi crossed the 25-cm-wide (1-in) slackline barefoot, above Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, at an altitude that took to him to twice the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. ‘The feeling of floating and freedom has always been one of the biggest motivations for my highline practice, and nothing can bring this sensation so vividly as a crossing between balloons where both points are in constant motion’,” they also added.

Take a look at the video that may make your jaw drop in wonder:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 73,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Now this is a record!” wrote an Instagram user. “My legs are tingling looking at this omg,” commented another. “Now this is a noteworthy world record,” expressed a third. “Unbelievable,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?