Man who looks like young SRK calls himself ‘Chhota Shah Rukh’

A man is going viral on Instagram for his resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan from his younger days. His profile bio also says how he addresses himself as ‘Chhota Shah Rukh’. His Instagram is filled with videos showing him dancing to the songs of the actor or enacting scenes from his films have left people amused. The image shows the man who resembles Shah Rukh Khan from his younger days. (Instagram/@surajkumarsrk7)

Just like this video that shows him dancing to the song Chaand Taare from SRK film Yes Boss.

This video shared by him shows the Instagram user reenacting a scene from the famous film Darr.

In the videos, he dresses up like the characters from SRK’s earlier films. He is often seen wearing denim jackets and sporting long hair with middle parting. Presently, he has over 161 followers on Instagram. His bio also explains that he was born in Kolkata but is currently living in Jharkhand.

His videos received thousands of views and also accumulated several comments. From “Wow” to “Superb”, people shared various reactions while expressing their reactions to his videos. There were many who also reacted through heart and clapping emoticons. What are your thoughts on these videos?