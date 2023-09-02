Man with colour blindness gets special gift from friend

A video of a man getting a special pair of glasses from his friend has tugged at the heartstrings of people. The video shows how the man with colour blindness reacts after receiving corrective glasses from his friend.

The image shows the man seeing colour for the first time with special glasses he received as a gift from his friend. (Reddit/@Fantastic_Bag4908)

The video is posted on Reddit with a caption that reads, “For you homie.” It opens to show a man sitting inside a car, handing the glasses to his friend. At first, the man who received the glasses seemed baffled. However, when he puts them on, he realises what they do. The rest of the clip shows how the man reacts excitedly to seeing the colours of the objects around him, especially the leaves in a bush.

Take a look at this video heartwarming video:

The video was posted about 23 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 55,000 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about the video?

“Dude going to check the plant up close was heartwarming,” shared a Reddit user. “This made me realise how we took so many things for granted. We should be more thankful,” posted another. “The way he turned and bolted, I thought he was on his way out for an adventure,” expressed a third.

“I remember when my brother first got glasses. The optician told him to look out the shop window to the street. His reaction? 'I can see the leaves!' The tree was on the other side of a 4-lane busy road and for the first time he realised that people can see individual leaves on a tree. Cutest thing ever,” shared a fourth. “Loved the video,” wrote a fifth.

