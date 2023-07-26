Man spends stipend to gift AC to his family, wins over people

Receiving the first stipend can be an exciting milestone for those starting out on their professional journey. It marks a rite of passage into adulthood and financial independence for many. The joy of holding that hard-earned money in one’s hands is unmatched, and thoughts often drift to how it can be spent or perhaps saved for the future. This individual chose to spend his first salary on his family. An individual contributed his stipend to gift AC to his family. (Twitter/@theywayshhh)

“Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family,” wrote Twitter user Devesh Kumar while tweeting a picture of the air conditioner he bought to help his family beat the sweltering heat.

Take a look at the heartwarming tweet right here:

Since being shared on July 24, the tweet has garnered over 8.4 lakh views and more than 20,600 likes. The share has also received numerous retweets and has been bookmarked by hundreds of people. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people are reacting to this man’s sweet gesture for his family:

“Wow. This is something unique,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Buying first AC for family one of proudest moments for a middle-class son. I know the feeling. Keep up the good work. “I don’t know you but I am proud of you, my friend,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Such an amazing gesture bhai (brother).” “They are proud of you, I am sure,” remarked a fifth with a crying emoticon. A sixth joined, “This is great. I brought some hand-crafted works for family members according to their likes. This feeling is so good.” What do you think about the way this individual showed his love for his family? How did you utilize your first paycheck, or what are your plans for it in the future?

