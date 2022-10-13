Man works in e-commerce company during day, drives cab at night to help father. Story leaves netizens in tears

"He got me emotional. See full video," wrote IAS officer Awanish Sharan while sharing a video on his Twitter handle with a heart emoticon. The two-minute-long clip shared by the IAS officer captures a moving story of a man who works in an e-commerce company during the day and drives a cab at night to help his 65-year-old father. The story has grabbed many eyeballs and is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

In the video, the man shares that he is not a professional driver but has been driving cabs for years to help his father. "I am a post graduate in Marketing and International Business from IP University. For the last seven years, I have been working with e-commerce company. When I turned 18, I started helping my father on weekends, after my studies and even after office as he is 65," the man says in the video that the IAS officer recorded.

He further shares that he was good at Cricket and has played for the Delhi U-19 team, and secured his admission through sports quota. "I have seen him struggle. Whatever we have now, be it our education or something else, it is all because of him. So, whenever I get time, after my office hours or on my off days, I help him as much as I can. And irrespective of whatever heights I will attain in my life, I will continue helping my father. I am blessed that he has done so much for us and I will help him as much as possible," he concludes.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan then adds that he loved hearing his story and want the youth to learn a bit from it and at least help their parents.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than 1.3 lakh views. It has also gathered several likes and comments.

"My story is similar to this. I am an LIC agent's son who works in Apple. I do all my father's audits on Excel. My father tells me that his first salary was Rs.50 per month. He is my role model," posted an individual. "I personally feel his father is helping him at this age not he's helping him. But Inspiring story," commented another. "Wow! Very nice," expressed a third. "Inspirational," shared a fourth.

