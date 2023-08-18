Man writes down quote from Facebook on paper for this sweet reason

A sweet gesture of a man trying to send a quote to his wife from social media has melted people’s hearts. A post shared online by his daughter explains how he wrote the quote on a piece of paper to share it with his wife.

The image shows a quote written by a man that he copied from Facebook. (Twitter/@notawatermark)

“My dad doesnt know how to download quotes he sees on Facebook so he's been writing them down on a piece of paper to send them to my mom,” Twitter user Dikki wrote as she posted an image.

The image shows a handwritten quote in Hindi. When translated to English it reads, “The best companion for a human is his or her health. If health leaves a person, then every relationship can become a burden”.

In a follow-up tweet, Dikki also shared what happened after she taught her dad how to send quotes directly from Facebook. “I told him how to send posts from Facebook directly to someone's WhatsApp and he was choosing the contact to send the post to and said 'Sabme geetu (my mom) hi sahi lag rahi hai isko hi bhej deta hu [Let me send it to her]' and immediately asked her 'dekh tere paas aayi photo? [Check if you have received any picture]."

Take a look at these tweets about a man sending a quote to his wife:

The main post was shared on August 15. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 11,000 views and counting. Additionally, the tweet has gathered more than 400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

How did Twitter users react to this sweet post about a man copying a quote from social media:

“The most wholesome thing I’ve seen in a while,” posted a Twitter user. “This is so wholesome,” joined another.” This quote though,” added a third along with a heart emoticon. “He is so cute,” wrote a fourth.