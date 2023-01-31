Home / Trending / Man surprises wife with an adorable tattoo. Watch her sweet reaction

Man surprises wife with an adorable tattoo. Watch her sweet reaction

Published on Jan 31, 2023 02:16 PM IST

An adorable video shows a man surprising his wife with a tattoo. Upon seeing the tattoo, his wife has a wholesome reaction. Watch the video inside.

ByVrinda Jain

Several people get tattoos in memory of their loved ones or to honour someone close to them. The stories behind such tattoos are often wholesome and can tug at your heartstrings too. Recently, in a video shared by a tattoo artist, you can see a man surprising his wife with a special tattoo.

In a video shared by Instagram user @themustache_tattoo, a man comes with a cloth wrapped around his arm and asks his wife to open it up. Once the cloth is removed, you can see a tattoo of the wife with their baby and a little heart at the bottom. Upon seeing this tattoo, his wife is taken aback and says, "Oh my God."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by more than nine lakh people. The video has also received several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "My heart is happy after watching this video." Another person added, "This is next-level surprise. " "You create unforgettable magical moments for the people who come to you for their tattoos or after seeing your videos, they get inspired to create the same for themselves."

