Man writes ‘letter of closure’ on ex-girlfriend’s behalf to confirm their breakup. Post goes viral

Most people experience breakups in their lives. In such a situation, the one thing that helps them move on faster with life is having closure. It is a firm answer that one can get at the end of a relationship so that they don’t have to live in ambiguity and can move forward in a healthy way. And now, a Twitter user's post related to this concept has gone viral. In the tweet, the man shared how he wrote a “letter of closure” on his girlfriend’s behalf and also asked her to sign it.

A Twitter user who goes by Velin shared a post with a caption “Guys she said yes, and it’s official now.” He also posted two images along with his tweet. One of the pictures shows a WhatsApp conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend. The other Image is of the letter he drafted. While replying to a comment on his post, he also added how he wrote the letter on behalf of now-ex girlfriend. “I wrote a letter on behalf of her because she wanted to end blah blah,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the posts:

The tweet about the letter was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 4.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 5,800 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet. A few also asked the man to share a copy of the “letter of closure”.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“What a way to breakup. Wow,” posted a Twitter user. “I need this,” expressed another. “Kinda gives closure,” shared a third. “Thanks for the idea,” commented a fourth. “OMG! Gold staff,” wrote a fifth.

