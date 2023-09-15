Manager approves employee’s leave application in 2 minutes, X users react

A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between a manager and an employee has gone viral for all the right reasons. The picture shows how the manager took just two minutes to request the employee’s leave application.

The image shows the message the employee sent to her manager through WhatsApp. (X/@AkanshaDugad)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

X user Akansha Dugad shared the screenshot on the microblogging platform. “My manager approved my 10 day leave within 2 minutes,” Dugad wrote along with the picture.

The image shows a message from Dugad that reads, “Hi Puja, I'm planning a trip sometime around the 15th of this month. Will it be possible for me to take a leave from the 15th - 25th.” To which, the manager replied “Yes”, followed by a text that reads, “Have fun.”

Take a look at this post that has created a buzz among netizens:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on September 13. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated nearly 5.5 lakh views. Additionally the share has also gathered close to 4,700 likes.

How did X users react to the employee’s post?

“Nicest manager,” praised an X user. “May God bless everyone with such an amazing manager,” joined another. “That manager should get a raise and please get something nice for her from your trip,” expressed a third. “That's what a healthy work culture looks like,” wrote a fourth.

A few were keen on knowing what was written in the texts that were deleted by the manager. They took to the comments section of the post to express just that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The juice ought to be in the deleted messages,” posted an X user. “I'm so curious to know what that is!” added another. “Good for you. Maybe check up on your manager those deleted messages looking a bit suspect,” shared a third. “What are those deleted messages?” asked a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON