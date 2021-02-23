Manipal Hospitals shares ‘pawri’ video with a very important message

If you’re a regular user of social media, there is a very slim chance that you have not seen a pawri related video or meme by now. Started by Influencer Dananeer Mobeen and later popularised by Rasode Me Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate with a mashup video, this trend is social media’s new love. From celebrities to brands to authorities, many have now joined it by sharing all sorts of posts. Now, Manipal Hospitals took to their official Facebook profile to share a post on the trend. Their post comes with an advisory twist.

"The pandemic isn't over and it’s no time to pawri. Mask up, and stay safe!" reads the caption shared alongside the clip. They concluded the post by adding a few hashtags, including #LifesOn and #SayNoToPawri.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has gathered nearly 5,000 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many simply tagged others to show them the advisory post.

“This is the ultimate one,” wrote a Facebook user. “So true,” shared another.

What do you think of the video?

