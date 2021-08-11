Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about newly inaugurated oxygen plant

A young boy from a village in Manipur has gone viral on Twitter with his simple yet interesting reporting skills on an inauguration done by Manipur CM N. Biren Singh. The boy was seen reporting on the matter while standing on a terrace and his excitement has even made the Manipur CM his fan.

Singh shared the clip on his official Twitter handle along with tagging PM Narendra Modi in the caption. “Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital,” reads the caption

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on August 10, the clip has amassed over 52,000 views and more than 5,000 likes. Netizens were thoroughly impressed with the boy’s reporting skills. Many pointed out how fluent his explanation was amid the deafening sound of the helicopter.

“Super. Enjoyed the little clip thoroughly. Media could be chasing you soon to be their future correspondent,” wrote a Twitter. “Superb. This young man made my day - can’t stop smiling,” commented another. “Such a sweet citizen reporter,” said a third.

The Chief Minister visited Senapati district to inaugurate a PSA Oxygen plant with 1000 LPM capacity.

