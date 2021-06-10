Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, there is a high possibility that you have seen the Chellam sir memes flooding various social media platforms, especially Twitter. The character is a part of Amazon Prime’s show The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee. People are now sharing all sorts of posts under the Chellam sir meme trend. Uttar Pradesh police too has joined the trend and shared a post which prompted people to tweet amused reactions. What’s even more interesting is protagonist Manoj Bajpayee’s reply to the advisory.

Taking to Twitter UP Police wrote “UP 112, A 24/7 solution for every family in crisis, an all-weather helpline, a true saviour for all seasons!” Alongside, they also shared an image. Their post is complete with the hashtags #UPPCares, #familymanseason2, #FamilyMan, #Familyman2, and #UPPolice.

Take a look at the witty post:

The post, since being tweeted some 23 hours ago, has received nearly 1,800 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from people. Manoj Bajpayee while reacting to the post wrote, “Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!!” along with two laughing out loud emojis.

His reply also received nearly 1,700 likes and several comments.

What do you think of Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory and Manoj Bajpayee’s response to it?