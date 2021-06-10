Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory
trending

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Manoj Bajpayee's reply on Uttar Pradesh police's Chellam sir inspired advisory has left people amused.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Police took to Twitter to share a meme inspired by the character Chellam sir from Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon Prime show The Family Man 2.(Twitter/@Uppolice)

Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, there is a high possibility that you have seen the Chellam sir memes flooding various social media platforms, especially Twitter. The character is a part of Amazon Prime’s show The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee. People are now sharing all sorts of posts under the Chellam sir meme trend. Uttar Pradesh police too has joined the trend and shared a post which prompted people to tweet amused reactions. What’s even more interesting is protagonist Manoj Bajpayee’s reply to the advisory.

Taking to Twitter UP Police wrote “UP 112, A 24/7 solution for every family in crisis, an all-weather helpline, a true saviour for all seasons!” Alongside, they also shared an image. Their post is complete with the hashtags #UPPCares, #familymanseason2, #FamilyMan, #Familyman2, and #UPPolice.

Take a look at the witty post:

The post, since being tweeted some 23 hours ago, has received nearly 1,800 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from people. Manoj Bajpayee while reacting to the post wrote, “Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!!” along with two laughing out loud emojis.

His reply also received nearly 1,700 likes and several comments.

What do you think of Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory and Manoj Bajpayee’s response to it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj bajpayee the family man uttar pradesh police twitter

Related Stories

trending

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 02:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP