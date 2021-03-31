Man’s amazing moonwalking skills leave people in awe. Watch viral video

If you are someone who spends time on the Internet, you may be aware of the videos which leave people amazed and amused - all at the same time. Those clips are often so fascinating that many end up watching them on loop. Just like this video of dancer Kamil Szpejenkowski which showcases his incredible moonwalking skills.

Originally shared on the dancer’s TikTok profile, the video is now being re-posted by many across different social media platforms, especially Twitter.

“I’ve watched the video 100 times now and I’m still in awe. Further, how the woman just walks by like this is normal,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the dancer getting out of the car to showcase his amazing moves.

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 7.9 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Just brilliant! How does he do it?” wrote a Twitter user. “I will never be able to understand how (eats another potato chip) humans can move like this (licks fingers),” joked another. “I can’t walk up a flight of stairs without bodily injury, so people like this leave me transfixed for hours,” shared a third.

Here’s what some others tweeted:

A few also mentioned the woman in the background who crosses the road without reacting to the dancing. Just like this Twitter user who shared:

What are your thoughts on the video?

