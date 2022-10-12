Man’s bubblegum blowing contest with cashier ends with a surprising twist. Watch

There is a wide variety of video content available on social media. All the information you require will be available at the touch of a button. Many things capture our interest, from adorable baby videos to humorous animal videos and so on. However, the one thing that always touches our hearts amid these are the random act of kindness. And Jimmy Darts is one such social media influencer who has made it his mission to spread kindness in this world. The Instagram user often posts about helping out various people by giving them money or any other gift. His recent video also shows something similar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video uploaded on his Instagram, Darts approaches a cashier and asks him to meet him outside. Then, when he comes outside, he challenges the cashier to compete in a bubble-blowing competition. Once the cashier wins, Darts surprises him with $500 and asks him to keep it. Then, the cashier informs him that it means a lot to him since he got out of rehab recently.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the video was shared, it has been viewed more than five lakh times. The video also has more than 55,000 likes and several comments. Many thought that Dart's gesture was kind. One person in the comments wrote, "I know a lot of people who have finally gotten sober in recent years. I wish this man the best and much happiness, same as I wished them and that I wish anyone who has turned themselves around." Another person wrote, "Love this. Praying that he is surrounded by like-minded people who are willing to help him walk out of his sober life. God bless him!" Someone even added, "You always find the ones in true need. Love this! Hoping this sparks continued sobriety for him!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON